LAKE JACKSON — Five puppies perished when a house with 29 dogs inside caught fire Tuesday, officials said.
A bystander called 911 at 12:35 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from the attic of a house in the 300 block of Carnation Street, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
Lake Jackson and Clute volunteer fire departments responded along with the Lake Jackson Humane Department, police and emergency medical services, Lankford said. They successfully extinguished the fire, and no one was home at the time, he said.
The fire started from someone leaving the stove on, Lake Jackson Fire Marshal Randy Crim said. The damage to the house is confined to the kitchen area, he said.
Lake Jackson EMS and humane department officers used pet oxygen masks donated by Brazosport Noon Lions Club, as well as high-flow oxygen and cooling procedures, to resuscitate some puppies that suffered smoke inhalation, according to a Lake Jackson EMS statement.
“The puppies were taken care of until they regained their strength and began to interact appropriately,” the statement reads.
At least three puppies were saved by the efforts, but it is unclear whether all the puppies will survive, Crim said. Officials took custody of the dogs, he said.
