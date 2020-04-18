ANGLETON — Brazoria County residents are strongly encouraged to wear masks in public, but County Judge Matt Sebesta said it is not a requirement.
But just as someone can decline to wear a mask, a business can decline to serve people who don’t have their mouth and nose covered, he said.
“If a business wants to refuse service to you if they don’t have a mask,” Sebesta said, “that’s their business and they reserve the right.”
The county had 17 new residents test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including a family member of a prison employee, Sebesta said. The number of cases announced Friday was the most in a week.
Both Rosharon cases and four of the five Angleton positive tests announced Friday were inmates in state prisons. The Rosharon men aged in their 50s and 60s were from the Darrington and Stringfellow units and the Angleton men were from the Scott unit.
Two Angleton men were in their 30s and 40s and another was in his 20s, according to county numbers.
Sebesta could not say which person was the employee, he said.
Pearland recorded the highest daily total again with the addition of seven cases — four women and two men in their 30s, a woman in her 50s.
A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s from Alvin and a Freeport teenager also tested positive.
In relation to Gov. Greg Abbott reopening economy, Sebesta said he and the county “will continue with the governor’s guidance.”
The county’s number of recovered cases has surpassed the number of active 154 to 145. The county has 302 total people who have tested positive and three that have died.
BOOK FAIR MOVES ONLINE
Sweeny Elementary has opened an online Scholastic Book Fair for students to add to their home libraries and develop a love for reading.
“Even though our school is not open, we want the book fair to be available for our students and parents to get great books,” the Scholastic flyer said.
People can now have books delivered to their homes with all proceeds going to Sweeny ISD.
Orders of $25 or more of books will give the purchaser free shipping, according to a Sweeny ISD announcement.
A link is provided on the Sweeny Elementary Facebook page and is open to any and everyone. For any questions, email lleopold@sweenyisd.org.
JA OFFERS COVID PROGRAM
Teen with questions about the economic implications of COVID-19 can get some insight through “Making Sense: Understanding the Financial Impact of COVID-19,” a free program offered by Junior Achievement.
The guide is written with middle school and high school students in mind. It uses relatable examples to explain what a recession is, how the Federal Reserve works and steps being taken by government and the private sector to deal with the economic impact associated with COVID-19.
JA is also offering free resources to teachers and parents who may have students finishing school online this semester.
Those resources are available at JA.org/Tomorrows.
