Only two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon, county officials announced. Those numbers make Saturday’s daily report of new cases the lowest seen since March 23, when just one case was announced — the county's 18th — according to county data.
The county did not make any announcements on April 5 or 12.
Both new cases are located in Pearland: a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s.
County officials also announced the full recovery of six more individuals, upping the total number of recoveries to 160 — more than half of all reported cases of COVID-19 in Brazoria County.
The addition of the two new cases brings Pearland’s total to 159, of which 65 are still active; the majority, 95, have fully recovered. The county total has increased to 304, of which three have died, while 141 cases are still active.
