CLUTE — Those with business at First State Bank in Clute saw an unusual amount of bustle Friday morning. A maroon-clad crowd filled the cozy bank and squished into the back offices as part of a live case study for Texas A&M Commercial Banking School.
“This is a live consulting project that we are doing with our community bank,” said Dwight Garey, executive director of the commercial banking program at A&M. “These are our senior-most students in the program. So these students have all done a risk management association credit analysis course, they’ve all done a two-week summer internship, they’ve all done a seminar in banking special topics course.”
Several bank personnel recently traveled to College Station to lead classes on bank history and data. Students examined the bank’s financials then came to the Clute branch Friday for a tour and a chance to talk with the staff. It was more than an academic exercise; the students were briefed on real goals for the bank and will work in teams to craft a plan for achieving them.
“We thought it was a win-win because we might learn something to make us a little bit better bank, but it also provides students an opportunity to come into a live bank,” First State Bank President Robert Perryman said. “What we’re asking those students to do is focus on how and where we would grow the bank. The second thing is to provide ways for us to control our costs through the use of technology. The third one is how to efficiently employ human resources to improve our levels of customer service. We wanted them to determine ways to market to the younger generation of customers using technology and social media. And the last one is, we would like to determine the most important products and services that a community bank needs to provide to attract future customers.”
First State Bank is the second such case study for Texas A&M, and he is conscious of the honor. Perryman welcomed them with a few fun facts about the area, such as the original Buc-ee’s just down the road, then turned them over to Executive Vice President Lonnie Key for the first half of the tour.
Key explained the parts and processes of the bank, including the electronic system, loan document storage, organization and software. He also talked about First State Bank’s business philosophy and some of the problems it faces.
“The size of our bank, a $200 million bank, is kind of too small to be big but we’re too big to be small. We’re kind of in that awkward stage,” Key said as students squashed into the back offices of the Note Department. “We feel like we have excess capacity here to grow the bank without having to add a lot more staff, equipment and technology. However, until we’re able to do that, there are costs associated with having the staff that we have.”
Perryman resumed leading the tour at customer service, then took students behind a teller counter for a look at their work. He wound things up with a trip upstairs and a chat with Senior Vice President Bobby J. Sharp, who described the diverse duties of his role, including overseeing everything from the computer department to janitorial staff.
“Obviously I can’t know too much,” he joked, “since I have to do that big a variety.”
After the tour, students headed to Hooks on the Brazos for lunch. Gary Basinger, president and CEO of the Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County, gave a presentation on the economic situation in Brazoria County as a whole. His talk covered the major businesses, development and challenges over the years, upcoming advancements and the current hurdles for growth.
“The plants are adding new facilities that have Baby Boomers retiring. The challenge is getting young people to get into especially the skilled industrial trades (like) pipefitting, welding, oar makers, process operators, to let them know they pay very well,” he said.
After lunch, students boarded the bus for a tour of First State Bank’s other branches.
