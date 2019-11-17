Muscovy ducks, which might be recognized by their bumpy faces or tendency to chase residents around Shy Pond, caused a stir in the northern portion of the county when Pearland officials told residents they could take the bird’s population control into their own hands.
This did not mean residents could discharge firearms inside the city limits, a news release reminded, but gave some options for the ducks that were “ruffling some feathers” by migrating toward the city and taking residence in West Oaks and Westwood Village.
Pearland is a bird sanctuary, but a federal control order against the Muscovy ducks supersedes that ordinance, the city’s news release states.
This allowed residents to capture and/or kill the ducks. Captured ducks are only allowed to be released alive in Hidalgo, Starr or Zapata counties, according to the federal order.
Pearland residents can also contract an agent to capture/destroy the ducks, according to the release.
Lake Jackson also has Muscovy ducks, but does not have an established policy like Pearland, City Parks Superintendent Bryce Carleton said.
“The breed is actually considered a pest because they can chase people,” Carleton said.
That’s true all over the state and he has run into them in many different places, he said.
There is a preventable element, though, he said. People often feed the ducks and geese in Lake Jackson, but avoiding that could prevent them from becoming a greater nuisance.
“You’re really not supposed to feed them; that’s probably one of the biggest problems any entity faces,” Carleton said. “They’re wild animals, they’re not anyone’s pets … we don’t encourage them to stay and we don’t encourage them to leave.”
Birds should be treated like they are in the wild, he said. Some residents do try to protect nesting birds, which creates problems because that is artificial protection that they would not have in the wild, Carleton said.
Then, the city ends up having more birds that it would typically want, he said.
Curtis Jones, a manager at the San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge, said they do not have Muscovy ducks on the refuge, but they are usually found at city parks.
No one is allowed to interact with wildlife on the refuge, which includes feeding them, Jones said. That is the recommendation for wildlife in general, he said.
The city does dispose of eggs or nests in parks because they can be dangerous to the kids, Carleton said. But besides that, they work off resident requests, he said.
Muscovy ducks aren’t garnering complaints in the city now, Carleton said, and staff won’t do anything about them without council direction. But for geese and ducks, which are common in parks, he has one recommendation.
“Watch them but don’t touch,” Carleton said.
