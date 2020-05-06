ANGLETON — Local industrial companies routinely make individual contributions to service organizations during times of need, but pooling those resources can make a bigger impact.
The Brazoria County Petrochemical Council, which consists of 20 member companies, came together to donate $45,000 to the United Way of Brazoria County. The money will go toward helping area residents through the pandemic, including helping with rent and utility payments.
As a combined donation of $43,500 was being prepared, a council member stepped up to even things out, MEGlobal Public Affairs Manager Trish Thompson said.
“After we all pitched in, SI Group came and made the extra donation to round everything out to $45,000,” she said.
Thompson believes each of the companies acted out of their commitment to the community they call home.
“It’s pretty typical of our community to have companies come together in support of their community,” Thompson said. “So it was really great to have all of these companies in support of their community toward this donation.”
BCPC member companies BASF, Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Dow, Freeport LNG, Huntsman, LyondellBasell, Olin, MEGlobal, Phillips 66, SI Group, Shintech and Vencorex all contributed to the donation, a BCPC press release said.
“As BCPC members, we can bring the collective ideas and resources of our companies together to contribute and make a positive impact,” BCPC Chairman Mike Albano said in a press release.
The United Way is providing resources to the community during the pandemic as families struggle with layoffs and smaller paychecks.
“It is only when we come together that we can accomplish great things,” United Way Executive Director Jenna Haviland-Alesna said in a release.
“During uncertainty and the unknown, collectively, we can make a difference. The private, nonprofit and governmental sectors must work together, and United Way is proud to partner with BCPC to ensure that Brazoria County is resilient during and after this crisis.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.