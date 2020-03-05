JONES CREEK
Controlled burn planned for today
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be doing a prescribed fire today at the Justin Hurst Wildlife Management Area off Highway 36. They will light the fire about 10 a.m., Assistant Area Manager Owen Best said.
“We’re gonna burn around 700 to 800 acres, depending on what burns,” Best said.
All flames should be out by dark, he said.
Residents who see smoke in the area should not be alarmed, Best said.
