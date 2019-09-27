A new petting zoo in Angleton is called BeBe's Barnyard. A photo caption in Thursday's Business Journal misidentified the business.
Prosecutors argue that Avris Daggs was one of four people charged in connection of the shooting death of Michael "Mikey" Holmes Jr. An article in Wednesday's edition mischaracterized the argument.
The next Free Farmer's Market in Sweeny will be Monday. A Your Town item in Thursday's paper contained the wrong day. Correct information about the event is in today's Community Calendar.
