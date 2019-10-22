JONES CREEK — The Board of Aldermen approved up to $15,000 to repair failing culverts on Live Oak Drive in order to prevent a bigger problem if they collapse.
The board’s Oct. 15 council meeting focused on several drainage projects, including the culvert repairs, placement of box culverts on Stephen F. Austin Road and repairs for Robinhood Lane.
At a previous meeting, aldermen made Robinhood Lane a top priority.
The Live Oak culverts should also be a top priority, Village Secretary Kimberly Morris said at the Oct. 15 meeting. The two metal culverts underneath the road are failing and need to be replaced with concrete culverts, she said.
If they wait on this, they could crash and cause a bigger hazard, Alderman Glenn Jordan said.
This project could possibly be funded by Community Block Development Grant money, Morris said, but that would not come until January and this should not wait.
For a contractor to come in and replace the culverts, it would cost about $13,000, Morris said. That reflects one bid she has gotten and offered to go out for more, possibly cheaper bids before council approves the funds. Morris also reached out to an engineer to discuss a temporary fix, which would involve putting a metal plate over the culvert, she said.
“By the time you buy the metal plate … you might as well just fix it and fix it right,” she said. “I don’t want to put a Band-Aid on it and it still be a problem. We tried to think of a way to fix it until the CDBG money could come through, but I just don’t think that’s feasible.”
Alderwoman Nicole Hardesty said she’d rather spend the money on fixing it than allow someone to get hurt by crashing into a collapsed culvert.
Alderman Corey Thomas made a motion to spend up to $15,000 on the project, which is the dollar amount Morris recommended in case of any unexpected expenses. The board voted unanimously in favor of the motion, though Mayor Gordon Schlemmer was absent.
The Stephen F. Austin project is through an interlocal agreement with Brazoria County, Drainage District 11 Commissioner Rocky Thomas said.
Outside of city limits, the project is already 95 percent complete, Thomas said.
Thomas told the aldermen that county officials said if they don’t have equipment ready by this week, the county will rent equipment to set the box culverts.
That was still the status Monday, Thomas said, adding that they should find out more information this week.
