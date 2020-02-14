LAKE JACKSON — Two men stole a truck then used it to ram into an ATM, Lake Jackson police said their investigation indicates.
A man reported he heard his truck being stolen at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Loganberry Street, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
At about 4 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Highway 332, where a witness said two men used the dark Ford pickup to ram into a drive-thru ATM outside of a bank, Lankford said. The men and truck were gone by the time police arrived, he said.
A representative from the bank said it did not appear the ATM had been entered, meaning the men didn’t get any cash, Lankford said.
“But it was certainly damaged,” he said.
Bank technicians will have to open the ATM to determine whether the damage allowed access to the cash inside, Lankford said. They did knock the machine off its mount, he said.
At about 5:15 a.m., officers found the stolen truck in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Lankford said.
Police believe it was the same truck used to ram the ATM, he said. No one reported seeing who abandoned the truck, Lankford said.
The investigator was still out in the field and had not completed his report as of Thursday afternoon, he said.
