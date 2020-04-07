Texas WIC expands eligible foods, launches app
Texas Health and Human Services is expanding the number of food items eligible for purchase through the Women, Infants and Children supplemental nutrition program, the agency announced.
This includes more options for milk, bread, rice, pasta and eggs, according to the statement. Texas WIC is also permanently adding canned fruits and vegetables to the food package, the statement said. This is effective immediately and anything with a pink “WIC Approved” sticker is still eligible.
“Grocers assure us they can meet this increased demand and have supply chains ready to respond,” said Dee Budgewater, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Health Developmental and Independence Services, in the statement. “The Texas WIC team is working around the clock to ensure families have access to healthy food.”
The MyTexasWIC app will also be updated to ensure Texans can find nutritious food in their local grocery stores, according to the statement. Information is available at exaswic.org/about-wic/special-wic-food-updates or by downloading the app, which has allowable items classified by benefit packages.
Call 800-942-3678 for information about local WIC clinics.
UTMB updates test numbers
Of the 3,321 COVID-19 tests UTMB performed from March 13 through Monday morning, 300 have come back positive, according to a news release. UTMB has campuses in League City, Clear Lake, Angleton and Galveston.
The system has one patient under investigation for COVID-19 and 17 people were hospitalized within the system as of Monday morning, the release states.
The hospital system also updated its masking requirements, according to the release. Any person entering a UTMB health care facility will be provided a mask at the screening counter to wear for the day, the release states, including pediatric patients who are able to comply. Masks are required at all times, including interactions between staff, according to the release.
SPCA CHANGES SHELTER HOURS, LOWERS ITS FEES
The SPCA of Brazoria County is changing its hours and taking visitors by appointment only at the Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter in Lake Jackson in response to the pandemic.
Appointments can be made between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. Parties of more than three will have to wait outside while the staff bring out the animals.
The SPCA also is reducing its adoption prices to $50 for adult dogs and $35 for adult cats. The shelter has more than 40 dogs and 70 cats that can be adopted or fostered out.
The nonprofit is in need of cleaning supplies, crates and kennels, and food for dogs and cats. The donated items can be dropped off at the facility at 141 Canna Lane in Lake Jackson during operating hours. For information, call 979-285-2340.
Workforce Solutions to assist in child care
Essential workers in Brazoria County will now have access to quality child care that will not cripple them financially.
Through a joint partnership with Workforce Solutions and Collaborative for Children, parents can now visit www.FindChildCareNow.org to research the most affordable and most convenient child care services in their respective areas, the press release said.
“The website will connect essential workers with childcare centers that have immediate openings and serve as a gateway where parents can apply for childcare financial assistance through Workforce Solutions,” according to the press release.
Only children 12 and younger of essential workers are eligible for the program, the release states. Financial assistance can be applied for if families don’t exceed 150 percent of the State Median Income, the release said.
Home Depot adjusts COVID-19 protocols
Home Depot locations will be limiting the number of customers in their stores for the foreseeable future, a news release said.
Home Depot is one of many retailers that have adjusted to benefit the safety of their customers and their staff.
Employees will be required to have their temperature checked before entering the store, according to the release.
Full-time employees will receive an extra 80 hours of paid time off while part-timers receive 40, the release said. The time can be used anytime from now until the end of year. Unused hours will be paid out by year’s end, the release said.
All stores will close at 6 p.m.
