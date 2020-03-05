ANGLETON — For more than 20 years, the Angleton Rotary Club has an annual fundraiser to give back to its community. Tonight, the fundraiser organizers promise entertainment and delicious food.
The fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds auditorium, 901 S. Downing Road in Angleton. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m., and the live auction starts at 7 p.m.
There are 57 live auction items and about 100 silent auction items. Tickets for the fundraiser are $20 at the door.
“It’s open to everybody, it’s very family-friendly,” event chairwoman Trish Thompson said. “Anyone of any age is welcome to come out and participate.”
The proceeds made during the fundraiser will go to four local organizations.
“We’re partnering with Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County as well as three 4-H clubs, one in Danbury, the Halfway 4-H, and the On Target 4-H Club,” Thompson said.
All 4-H groups are composed of young people and the organization promotes positive youth development and mentoring.
“4-H is a youth organization that teaches its members about agriculture, citizenship, and leadership,” Thompson said.
During the silent auction and dinner, a local band will perform live music.
“Our entertainment is by a local group called Southbound 288,” Thompson said. “They play country and rock, basically anything that gets people out dancing.”
Thompson believes the four partnered organizations do a lot for the community.
“The fundraiser is a fun, family-oriented, dinner that raises funds for groups that contribute positively to our communities,” Thompson said. “We started partnering with 4-H about seven years ago because we like the fact that they promote youth leadership.”
For information, call Patty Swords at 979-480-4949.
