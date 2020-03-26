Three more people have fully recovered from COVID-19, the county announced Thursday afternoon.
A man in his 40s in Rosharon, a man in his 40s in Pearland and a man in his 20s in Angleton all been have released from home isolation, bringing the total of recovered people in Brazoria County to four.
“Each confirmed case is monitored by our health department, and once they meet the criteria where they are symptom-free — and symptom-free for a certain number of days per CDC guidelines — at that point in time they are considered cleared and no longer contagious,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“Each individual goes through it differently, so as we have those recoveries, we’ll of course be releasing that good news,” Sebesta said.
BEACH OUTINGS DISCOURAGED
Hundreds of people decided last weekend it was a good time to hit county beaches, leading County Judge Matt Sebesta to discourage the idea.
Local beaches and county parks are inviting, but if people congregate there in groups, there is a possibility the coronavirus could be passed among those nearby.
San Luis Pass County Park and Quintana County Beach Park meeting spaces are closed, Sebesta said. The restrooms at Quintana Park in the RV area are not open. Whether city parks are open is at the discretion of each city, he said.
Last Friday, there were between 300 and 400 people scattered over 13 miles of beach, Sebesta said.
Even if social distancing is practiced, residents are discouraged from congregating in any numbers, even in outdoor areas, Sebesta said.
Pinson’s in Brazoria offering free lunch
A Brazoria community staple, Pinson’s Fish and Chicken will give away free lunch starting at noon Saturday.
Co-owner Tina Williams wanted to give back to those who might be struggling in the community.
“We decided to do this because people are going through a hard time and we wanted to give to those in need,” Williams said.
The meal will consist of fried fish, green beans and potato salad. Pickup will available at the restaurant at 1208 Brooks St. and will be first come, first serve.
Alvin adopts county ‘Stay Safe’ guidelines
City Council voted Thursday night to apply the county’s Stay Safe at Home restrictions to Alvin residents, according to a news release from the city.
Those restrictions include gatherings of any number outside of immediate family, use of public playground equipment and hosting in-person worship services in city limits.
The full parameters of the ordinance can be found at www.facebook.com/cityofalvingov.
