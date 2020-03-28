Expiring vehicle registrations get indefinite grace period
Brazoria County Tax Assessor-Collector Ro’Vin Garrett installed a grace period for vehicle registration renewals through the state disaster declaration.
“There will be no penalties or tickets given for expired registrations until further notice under the Governor’s Disaster Declaration,” a news release states.
The grace period is up to 60 days after the disaster declaration has lifted, Garrett said.
“We are requesting people to take advantage of the online service to avoid as much contact as possible,” she said.
People with registrations yet to expire or ones that have not been expired for more than 60 days, can visit to https://renew.txdmv.gov/Renew/RegistrationRenewalServlet.
The site will ask for your license number and VIN to properly identify the vehicle and proceed, Garrett said.
Registering online saves $1 from the in-person cost.
Help, Inc. helping first responders
Medical supply company Help, Inc. in Lake Jackson began ordering medical supplies as soon as they saw a community need, and they are now selling items to local hospitals and first responders to assist with the coronavirus pandemic.
Items for sale include hand sanitizer, toilet paper, adult and baby wipes and gloves.
Isolation gowns have been ordered, and any masks and isolation gowns will go to nursing homes and hospitals first, CEO Fred Ortiz said. The majority of products are reserved to fill the needs of hospitals and first responders, and then customers can buy them, Ortiz said.
The Lake Jackson Police Department and Sweeny Community Hospital have already stocked up on some items, Ortiz said.
“We’re still selling all of our regular medical equipment, the stuff we normally sell,” Ortiz said. “We do have the public coming in on a regular basis — we’re just really limiting what they can have right now.”
At this time, customers are limited to six rolls of toilet paper and one bottle of hand sanitizer per household, Ortiz said.
Only two customers are allowed in the store at one time and are asked to observe the six-foot distance between themselves and employees. They’re asked not to touch anything, but they can tell employees what they need and store associates will grab those items and escort customers out a different door, Ortiz said. They’re also offering curbside service for anybody who calls ahead.
Help, Inc. is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Ortiz said. They are closed Sunday to restock their shelves and regroup, he said.
If it looks like grocery stores will be well stocked on supplies, Ortiz may slow down what he’s bringing in. For now, Help, Inc. wants to take care of everyone in the community, he said.
“We’ve been able to help so many of the small doctors’ offices here in town, and it’s just been a blessing,” Ortiz said. “Even though this thing is a horrible situation, we’ve really been able to help a lot of people.”
