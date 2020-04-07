Ten of the 23 Brazoria County residents whose positive coronavirus tests were announced Monday are under the age of 40, symbolic of Brazoria County’s cases skewing significantly younger than those statewide.
Brazoria County has reported 167 positive test results since its first two cases were announced March 14, a man and woman who lived in the same Alvin household. Of its total cases, 65 infections — 39 percent — were of people younger than 40. Comparatively, only 7.3 percent of cases statewide — 531 of 7,276 cases, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services — are in that age group.
Brazoria County, with four reported, also has more than a quarter of the 13 Texas cases of children 9 and younger to test positive, including a West Columbia girl who joined the list Monday. The other three young children have since recovered, according to the Brazoria County Health Department.
The numbers simply show the virus has does not target any specific age group, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said simply.
Sebesta does not believe the West Columbia girl’s positive test is connected to a woman in her 30s who tested positive March 30 — the city’s only other case.
“I do not believe so,” Sebesta said. “It is not to my knowledge.”
News releases from the county will no longer have details of each case in the writeup. Instead, the county will provide updates through a COVID-19 dashboard on their website. Sebesta says time management was the reasoning.
“It is just easier to do it this way,” he said. “We want to release the information to the public as fast as possible. My folks here have put in a lot of hours.”
With a rise in younger cases, Sebesta believes this is further evidence to not treat the illness lightly. Monday’s announced cases also included a pair of teenagers, an Angleton boy and Manvel girl.
“I hope at this point people take this seriously,” the judge said. “This shows anybody can contract it. No one is immune to this.”
Recoveries are also up to 37 for the county, and Sebesta was thankful to see patients winning against the virus, he said.
“Thank God,” he said. “I am very glad to see people are being able to recover from this.”
He continues to preach social distancing even with the difficulties with Easter Sunday nearby.
“Use FaceTime, Zoom and burn up that telephone,” Sebesta said of the best means for connecting with family on the Christian holy day. “I know it’s hard. My two sons would come in, but we are obviously not doing that.”
Seven people in Pearland — two women in their 30s, one each in their 20s, 40s and 60s, and two men in their 20s and 60s — were added to the county-leading 60 cases in the city.
Other positive cases announced Monday included an Oyster Creek woman in her 60s, a Lake Jackson woman in her 20s, a Clute woman in her 30s, a Manvel woman in her 20s, a Manvel man in his 40s and a Rosharon woman in her 60s.
Manvel and Alvin women in their 50s, Manvel, Jones Creek men in their 60s, and Clute and Pearland women in their 40s were also announced to have tested positive Monday morning, according to the county’s data.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. The vast majority of people recover.
(1) entry
STAY AT HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE!
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.