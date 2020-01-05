Freeport
Freeport to continue MUD talk
Freeport City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday to continue its discussion about a 327-acre property purchased by Skymark Development president Clinton Wong in 2013.
The city previously tabled its discussion whether to approve turning the tract into a municipal utility district at its previous meeting.
Creating a municipal utility district would allow the developer to fund the project through bonds, paid by homeowners of residences on the property as a MUD tax. The city wants the economic growth, but would like to make sure it’s done with the city’s best interest in mind, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
Council will meet at 200 West Second Street in council chambers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.