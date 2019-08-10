Surfside officials meet with AirVac representative
AirVac representatives should have a recommendation within the next two weeks on how it can remedy failures in the pump system switched it manufacturers, Surfside Beach officials said.
Village officials met with the representative Wednesday after multiple switches that control the vacuum pump system for moving wastewater failed when they got wet, causing a sewage overflow recently.
“After meeting at city hall for about an hour, we then went out and started checking several of our pits and the sewage plant,” Alderman Greg Bisso said in a written statement. “We spent about six hours in the field and the representative checked the vacuum on several pits."
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is still investigating whether the raw sewage leak is related to high levels of bacteria in the Gulf around Surfside Beach.
Brazoria awards bid for sewer line project
Brazoria City Council decided to hire Underground Construction Solutions to replace the sewer line and manhole covers outside of Magnolia Gardens, City Manager Olan Massingill said.
The council approved awarding the $145,769 contract at its meeting Tuesday. The sewer line goes under Highway 36, Massingill said.
The city replaced most of the lines inside Magnolia Gardens before realizing a clogged, broken pipe under the highway was the root of the neighborhood’s sewage problems, Massingill said.
They hope to begin construction by the start of next month, he said.
LJ approves contract for heavy trash center
Lake Jackson has allocated $162,500 for construction of its Citizens Convenience Center heavy trash drop-off station, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
The city already spent council’s previously approved $87,500 to design the new facility, which the city tought would cover the cost of its design and construction, The Facts previously reported.
The city hopes to have the center up and running in 2020 at 103 Canna Lane, Yenne said. There already is a mulch-chipping facility at the site.
The chipping mulch facility accepts brush and yard trimmings to convert into mulch, which is free for Lake Jackson residents to take, and had previously accepted heavy trash without a permit to do so.
Brazoria stabbing still under investigation
The stabbing death of Heather Dawn Myers is still under investigation and evidence will be presented to a grand jury at some point, which is typical of a murder investigation, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said.
Brandon Allen Black, 25, is charged with murder in connection to the July 22 death of Myers, The Facts previously reported.
Black remained in the Brazoria County jail Friday in lieu of $500,000 bond on a first-degree felony murder charge, according to online jail records. He has not been indicted on the charge.
First-degree felonies are punishable by up to life in prison.
