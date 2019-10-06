CLUTE — Tuesday marked the beginning of fiscal year 2019-20 and Clute kicked things off by maintaining its property tax rate from the previous year, according to city officials.
This will be the third year the city has kept this property tax rate. Over the past 15 years, the city’s tax rate has been steadily declining. In 2005 the rate was 73 cents per every $100 of appraised property value, and that number now sits at 62.5 cents per $100. That is about a 10 cent decrease, City Manager CJ Snipes said.
According to Clute’s 2019-20 budget, the city’s adopted tax rate will produce a 5.12 percent increase in revenue from the previous year.
This increase in revenue is beneficial to the city as officials plan for major infrastructure improvements throughout Clute.
The adopted budget for this fiscal year holds some exciting things for the city, Snipes said.
The total operating budget for 2019-20 is $22 million. Of that amount, $10 million goes toward the general fund and, beyond that, the biggest agenda on the budget and for the city is infrastructure with about $4 million set to go toward a Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), Snipes said.
This year, the city plans to launch the first phase of its CIP, which provides a layout for the improvement and maintenance of the city’s infrastructure. Infrastructure includes drainage, water, sewage, facilities and parks, streets and sidewalks. Phase one, set to begin this year, focuses on the Pin Money Ditch Drainage System area, Snipes said.
The city has enough funds on hand for this first year but the entire plan will more than likely take 10 to 15 years to complete. Snipes said he hopes the first phase will be completed by the end of the fiscal year.
In previous years, the city has done quick fixes on things throughout Clute but now is the time to do more than put a bandage over things, Snipes said.
He said the city had hoped to decrease the tax rate in this fiscal year, but legislative measures affected the final decision to maintain the current rate.
“We probably would have gone a little bit lower had it not been for the Legislature’s decision to modify the property tax code,” Snipes said.
The Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act was recently passed by the Legislature. According to the law, areas that have a population of 30,000 or more will experience a rollback rate reduction from 8 percent to 3 1/2 percent in 2020. Meaning, the cities or counties will not be able to adopt a property tax rate that will create more than a three-and-a-half percent increase in revenue raised from property taxes. This is the first time the rollback rate has been reduced in 38 years.
Snipes said he did not think going up any higher than 5.12 percent would be fair to the taxpayers.
“Some cities, I know, went all the way out to 8 percent. We stayed where we were at because this will be the last year you can go to the rollback rate without triggering an election at 8 percent. Next year if you go above 3 1/2 percent you automatically have to hold an election which is a very expensive proposition,” Snipes said.
City Council members are very excited about the things they have planned for this year, Snipes said.
