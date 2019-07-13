Club membership change back before LJ council
Lake Jackson City Council will have a public hearing regarding the removal of “membership club” from the city’s zoning ordinance at their meeting Monday, according to the agenda.
They will have the opportunity to approve the removal’s first reading or send it back to the Planning Commission, the latter of which happened last time the process to define membership club reached council. Last week, the planning commissioners decided to go forward with removing the words altogether.
If the motion passes at Monday’s meeting, it would come back to City Council at their following meeting for the second and final reading, City Manager Bill Yenne said. There will not be another public hearing then, but Lake Jackson always welcomes the public to speak at city meetings, he said.
The change would not affect any current businesses classified as membership clubs in the city, but would prevent more from opening. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lake Jackson City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
Angleton ISD staff continue Meal Appeal education
Fifteen staff members from Angleton ISD attended a workshop in Santa Fe this month to improve cooking skills to be in tune with the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Meal Appeal state pilot program.
Two Angleton elementary schools were selected out of only eight in the state to take part in the Meal Appeal program. Through the workshop, staff were able to improve knife skills and garnishing techniques, and learn other useful tools to help liven up the schools’ menu.
The selected elementary schools will implement some Meal Appeal menu items in time for the 2019-20 school year, officials said.
Highway repairs in Alvin continue
Highway 35 northbound and southbound lanes at Highway 6 in Alvin will be closed continuously until 5 a.m., Monday. A detour is available via the signalized intersection at Highway 6.
Bridge repairs forced the closure, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Perez previously told The Facts.
Repairs are being made to bridge beams to extend their lives, Perez told The Facts.
