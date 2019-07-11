WEST COLUMBIA — With a final payment authorized for pump controls, West Columbia’s Well No. 4 construction is officially completed, pending water quality testing by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, city officials said.
City Council members authorized a remaining payment of $32,067.25 to Mercer Controls for the pump installation Monday evening, marking the final step in the process which began in 2016.
Though it took three years, the city can now look forward to growth and development for the “foreseeable future” with the well’s water capacity, said Councilman Jamie Walker.
The project came after Well No. 3 was affected by a geological shift and the well casing broke, Walker said.
After land was donated to the city for the construction of Well No. 4, officials began the process toward its implementation.
Mayor Laurie Kincannon said previously the project took longer than anticipated with several frustrations along way.
“We expected it to go more quickly. This was a long, drawn-out process. We did have some land acquisition delays. But fortunately for us, we didn’t have to use any loans for it,” Kincannon told The Facts earlier this year.
With the well pumping 1,250 gallons per minute, officials say it has more pumping capacity than the other three wells combined.
“Even though it took us forever to get this well, we’re good on pumping, ground storage and elevated storage into the future,” Walker said.
The well won’t pump into the city’s system until water quality results come back from TCEQ, which might take a while, he said.
“We’re now just waiting on test results, so once we get those back, we can begin pumping,” Walker said.
