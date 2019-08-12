RICHWOOD — Ulysses Fuentes-Mendoza faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter after being indicted by a Brazoria County grand jury, court documents show.
Fuentes-Mendoza had a blood alcohol content of .146 — almost twice the legal limit of .08 — when he caused an accident June 19 that killed two men, according to court records.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a determination there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.
Jean-Claude Strickland, 47, of San Luis Pass and Jeremy Soria, 39, of Clute were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 2004 records state.
The 28-year-old Fuentes-Mendos crossed out of his lane while driving south in a 2017 Jeep Renegade at a high speed and hit the men, who were in a 1993 Ford Festiva, according to court records.
Fuentes-Mendoza was unable to take a sobriety test at the scene because he went by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment of his injuries, according to the indictment.
Fuentes-Mendoza told authorities he had consumed alcohol the night of the accident but claimed he only remembered having one or two beers, records state.
Samples of Fuentes-Mendoza’s blood from the night of the accident were tested by the Brazoria County Crime Lab, which found his blood alcohol content was much higher than the .08 legal limit, according to the indictment.
Fuentes-Mendoza remains free on $75,000 bond after being released July 13.
Fuentes-Mendoza faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second degree felony.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.