CLUTE — A Lake Jackson teenager pretended to have a gun to rob a delivery driver of two pizzas, resulting in a second-degree felony, court documents state.
De’Veon LaRoy Wiltz, 17, remained in Brazoria County jail on a $15,000 bond Tuesday after his arrest late last week, according to online records.
Shortly before 11 p.m. July 15, a Clute police officer responded to a pizza store where the 22-year-old delivery driver said he was threatened by a man with a gun while delivering to an apartment, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When the driver arrived at the apartment, he saw Wiltz sitting on a staircase, according to the documents. The suspected robber went into an apartment before coming out to say he could not pay for the food, the documents state. Wiltz followed the driver to his car and blocked the driver from entering it, documents state.
“The suspect then placed his hand on his waistband and told (the delivery driver) that he had a gun and ‘not to make me use it,’” the document states. “The subject then told (the delivery driver) several times that if he did not give the pizza he was going to shoot (the delivery driver) in the leg.”
The driver did not see a gun but gave Wiltz the pizza because he feared for his life, according to the documents.
Police responded to the apartment and phone number linked to the pizza order and found two pizza boxes and Wiltz, who told officers he never had a gun but robbed the man and threatened him, according to the documents.
Wiltz faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
