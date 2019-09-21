ANGLETON — Disturbances at a recent junior high school dance led district administrators to evaluate safety measures across school campuses this week, with plans to implement the changes into the district’s policies and procedures.
Alice Clayton, who was acting Angleton Junior High School principal, was offered a position at the central administration ,and she accepted, officials said. Superintendent Phil Edwards declined to comment on the matter or say if the events were related, saying it is a personnel issue.
Educator Trisha Terrell took over as interim Angleton Junior High School principal Thursday and will remain in the position until a new principal is found, district spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said.
“We intended on sending a letter home to parents Thursday, but due to weather, the most pressing issue was getting our kids home safely,” Chalmers said.
A letter with more information will be sent home with students Monday, Chalmers said.
“Ms. Terrell brings years of educator and administration experience and will serve in the role until we find someone to take over,” Chalmers said.
Terrell previously served as the assistant principal at Angleton High School, Edwards said. She has experience as a principal in other districts as well, he said.
Emergency operations and communication were key areas Edwards discussed during a school board meeting this week.
“We spent a lot of time looking at areas of improvement, areas of growth, a way for parents to communicate with us in a timely manner and after-hours communication,” Edwards said.
With emergency operation plans in school events, he said it is important for school officials to know how to react in those situations.
“What guidance do we give to people for that?” Edwards asked. “We’re looking at the ratio of staff members and police officers at events. Obviously at an elementary school that might be a little different. ... We’re also looking at dismissal from events; how do we turn kids loose from events?”
Edwards addressed some policies and smartphone emergency applications the district is looking into. The idea is that the apps could provide parents or students an opportunity to file a report or issue which would go to a real person who could offer a response, even after hours, Edwards said.
Edwards also said parents will be allowed to pick up their children from school events at any time, unless an emergency situation prohibits it.
Some of the measures discussed should be in place by mid-October, Edwards said at the meeting.
