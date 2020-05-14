ANGLETON — The city’s new logo should be purple, council unanimously determined, and residents will have a chance to design it.
The city will instruct staff at Clark Condon, who designed the original logo propositions to redesign the logo to further emphasize a heart and include the color purple within 30 days, City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday night.
The city will also allow residents to submit their own designs.
Council will not spend any more money with Clark Condon for now, Mayor Jason Perez said.
“I can’t support amending the contract with Clark Condon to give us a new logo,” Councilman Cody Vasut said. “I can’t support spending any money.”
Clark Condon worked closely with the city, Mayor Jason Perez said.
“Everybody needs to know that a lot of thought went into these updates,” Perez said.
Vasut hopes for feedback throughout the process.
“Government works best when citizens participate most, and I would encourage that from everybody,” Vasut said. “Give us feedback, be positive but communicative at the same time, and I think if we do that, we’ll have a better city.”
City Council also met with Angleton Better Living Corporation and the Parks board to initiate a $3 million budgeted development for Lakeside Park and Freedom Park.
“Lakeside Park is a large park project that the city has been considering for several years,” Parks member Bill Ahlstrom said.
City Council debated concerns regarding Lakeside Park and the projected cost in 2019, so the city collaborated with Hilltop Industries to develop $3 million and $5 million debt schedules for a 20-year term.
Angleton Better Living recommended City Council move forward with a $3 million equal principal structure and reduce future operations and maintenance by eliminating an event building from design development.
Considering current budget limitations and pandemic restrictions, council unanimously decided to accept the corporation’s plans.
The park will be 42 acres of primarily a nature center, Ahlstrom said. The park may be used for other recreational purposes.
“I had an opinion that I never considered this to be anything other than a nature park,” Ahlstrom said.
The park doesn’t need a building added, Vasut said.
“I’m optimistic that we can design a park that can provide shade from nature,” Vasut said. “I think my biggest concern is that if we build a building with an air conditioner, it’ll be more of a cost than we can bear.”
Regarding neighboring Freedom Park, Windrose Green Development discussed increasing the drainage pond to 98 acre feet, or 16.8 acres of surface area at 5.84 feet depth.
The detention pond at Freedom Park was determined to need to be increased in order to meet new drainage requirements to minimize flooding risk during an April 28 meeting.
The biggest concern was losing dry land, though the pros of avoiding future flooding in the area overruled.
“My concern is to save the trees,” Angleton Better Living Corporation member William Jackson said. “But, I’m for development and growth, as long as it benefits our community.”
Angleton Parks and Recreation could have the capacity to add plants as desired to Freedom Park, regardless, Ahlstrom said.
“I’ve submitted a partnership with Texas Master Naturalists, and we can plant whatever you want,” Ahlstrom said.
All Parks, Angleton Better Living Corporation and council members voted to move forward with increasing the drainage pond to 98 acre-feet.
