ANGLETON — A disturbance led to an Angleton police officer being punched in the face after a woman refused an arrest Thursday, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Caitlin Erin Conahan, 20, is charged with assault of a peace officer, a second-degree felony, after she hit the officer as he tried to place handcuffs on her, the complaint shows.
Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Angleton police were notified of a verbal disturbance in the 500 block of Mimosa Street, according to the police report.
Officers arrived to find Conahan outside the home yelling at someone inside, court records show.
Officers told Conahan to wait outside the residence while they spoke to the person inside in order to determine events that led to the 911 call, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When an officer went inside the home and began speaking with a man, Conahan entered and continued to argue with him, court records show.
Despite warnings from the officer to go outside, Conahan’s behavior escalated and she became belligerent with the officer, according to the complaint.
While attempting to put handcuffs on Conahan, the woman hit the officer in the face as she tried to pull her hands away and resist the arrest, court records indicate.
After placing her on the ground, officers were able to successfully arrest Conahan, according to the police report.
Arresting officers believe Conahan may have been intoxicated during the incident, Cpl. Cameron Parsons said.
Officers took Conahan to the Brazoria County jail, where she later posted $25,000 bond and was released. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.