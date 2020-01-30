FREEPORT — Speaking to an audience of chemical industry leaders, President/CEO of the Association of Chemical Industry of Texas Hector Rivero emphasized the importance of having the right people in Austin and Washington D.C.
“Brazoria County is fortunate to have some of the strongest representation in Austin for decades that have delivered for the community,” Rivero said Wednesday at a candidate forum luncheon hosted by ACIT, in partnership with Associated Builders and Contractors.
BRAZORIA COUNTY Sheriff
Locally, three candidates running for Brazoria County Sheriff attended the forum to introduce themselves and answer a residents’ questions.
RICHARD FOREMAN
Richard Foreman told the audience he believes the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is staffed by a host of fantastic people who wear as many as six hats. Recruiting new staff members and educating them to perform at the level “the community wants them to” would be a priority, though that might require more taxes and transparency about what the money will be used for, he said.
One local law enforcement issue Foreman told the audience he would prioritize if elected addresses the county’s lack of in-patient mental health facilities. Community leaders in Austin and in the Brazoria County Courthouse need to be recruited to lure a hospital to open a local 40-bed facility for “indigent” mental health patients, he said.
“They don’t have a place to live, and when you can’t locate them you can’t get them their medication, and they get involved in the judicial system,” he said. “That’s an issue we have to address as a culture and a community to stop crimes.”
RANDY RHYNE
In 1992, the Sheriff’s office was still using pencil and paper and typewriters, Randy Rhyne told the audience. He has spent the last 15 years trying to bring the Sheriff’s office forward by incorporating new technology and upgrading equipment through the use of grant money, he said.
Rhyne emphasized the importance of bringing “new talent in to replace all of us older guys,” but said that the millennial generation needs to understand that it’s not about them — that working in the Sheriff’s office is a way of life in law enforcement.
“There’s an issue because it’s all about them,” he said. “The younger millennial group, that’s exactly what they’re looking for. It’s all about them and they’re gonna do it for them. So we have to change our mindset a little bit.”
BO STALLMAN
Bo Stallman said his first priority if elected for Sheriff would be to address understaffing issues, as well as emphasizing the morale, camaraderie and wellbeing among employees, he said.
“Brazoria County is growing rapidly in population and has been, and it’s very imperative that our Sheriff’s office not only keeps up with but stays ahead of that growth,” he said. “Our safety is the biggest concern that we should have.”
The Sheriff’s office should address internal needs first in order to capitalize on the department’s greatest asset, which is its employees, Stallman said. Then they will be able to grow and advance in other areas, including the mental health division and implementing crime-targeted programs, he said. It will also be important to build relationships with all first responders across the community, he said.
“Together we can make sure Brazoria County stays safe,” Stallman said.
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
Rivero said Brazoria County needs the right people to represent the district in Austin, and six candidates at the forum aimed to share with residents why they would be the right choice for state representative.
TROY BRIMAGE
Troy Brimage is proud to live in a community that understands the value of industry, just like he’s proud to live in a community where local industry understands and appreciates that community makes it great, he told the audience. Brimage supports economic incentives, and if elected to state representative, will support any legislation that will mitigate the burden that taxes places of business, he said. He intends to support any legislation that will reduce red tape and government bureaucracy, he said.
Brimage would like to look at a consumption tax to help lower property taxes, he said, and to allow citizens to own property rather than continue to rent from the state of Texas. Regarding windstorm insurance, it’s the same thing, he said.
“We’ve got to manage that program responsibly. We have fraudulent claims that are driving the cost up,” he said.
RO’VIN GARRETT
If elected for state representative, Ro’Vin Garrett’s first priority would be to focus on the people and legislation that is in the best interest of taxpayers, she said.
“I am not a politician,” she said. “I am a servant. … My only agenda will be the one that is set by the citizens of the district.”
Her experience will let her see the possibilities of unintended consequences of legislation before they become law, she said. There must be a balance between taxpayers and local government and she has worked to achieve that balance in her years as tax assessor-collector, she said.
Lowering property taxes and working with the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association to lower rates would be a very delicate balance to strike, but Garrett said she believes she is the best qualified to do so. Additionally, she opposes school vouchers and using public money to fund private schools.
“Property taxes — they’re public funds, they should go to public education,” she said.
PATRICK HENRY
Patrick Henry is the sole Democrat running for state representative but he really is a teacher, he told the audience, and that’s where he believes he can make an impact.
“The one thing I will promise you is that I’m gonna find out how much it’s gonna cost and who’s gonna pay for it,” he said.
Henry is working with several programs to get people into the workforce and to get them into better jobs, he said.
Henry is against the school voucher program and disagrees with Brimage’s proposal of a consumption tax, he said.
“That’s a sales tax; it’s the most aggressive kind of tax there is,” Henry said. Those who aren’t making as much money as others will not be comfortable with paying $10 for a gallon of milk, he said. Regarding windstorm insurance, the risk does need to be managed, and some people do need to pay more, he said.
RHONDA SETH
Rhonda Seth told the audience she entered the race out of concern that “liberties, freedoms and independence are being traded away behind closed doors.” Ever-growing government regulations always trickle down to the taxpayers, she said. While growth is good right now, some of the things that can be done better are to continue to deregulate and protect infrastructure and investments, she said.
In the interest of reducing property taxes, instead of passing the largest budget possible, Seth said she would rather look for ways to reduce spending.
“Instead of allowing the government to look for more ways to spend our money, let’s have them cut some things,” she said.
Regarding education, something she would cut is standardized testing, instead favoring a return of control of education to the local level, and allow teachers to teach the kids, she said.
MITCH THAMES
Mitch Thames emphasized his conservative background when speaking to the audience.
“I’ve been a conservative all my life and I work hard for conservative values,” he said.
If elected state representative, he said he would stand up for working families, fight for fair wages and workplace protections, and dignity at work, because “when working people win, we all win.”
Windstorm insurance is said to be fully funded, but additional funds are needed, so TWIA needs to be reformed in order to find out where the money is going, Thames said.
“We’ve got to look deep into this problem,” he said.
He is not in support of school vouchers, but he is for making better use of taxpayers’ dollars, Thames said.
CODY VASUT
Cody Vasut told the audience he believes when someone runs for office, they should have a proven track record, proven values and a proven platform — and he believes he has all three.
“Study the candidates; compare each and every one of us,” he said.
As a member of the Angleton City Council, he said he has promoted economic development and voted three times to lower the property tax rate. He believes in promoting and treating businesses fairly, and as “a conservative through and through,” he favors limited government, he said. One of the first bills he would introduce as state representative would be to end abortion, he said.
Vasut is against the voucher system, saying tax money should go toward public schools, and he agrees with Mitch Thames in favor of reforming TWIA. Regarding taxes, he believes the consumption tax is “far superior” to property tax, he said.
