SURFSIDE BEACH — A 29-year-old woman is accused of kicking an officer in the groin and spitting on the police car partition window, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Danielle Hart of Sugar Land is charged with assaulting a police officer, a third-degree felony. She remained in the Brazoria County jail Monday on bonds totaling more than $18,000, online jail records show.
Surfside Beach police officers were notified shortly after midnight Thursday that an intoxicated woman was banging on a door and screaming near the 300 block on Driftwood Court, the police report states.
Police found Hart running down the beach wearing only a white sheet, court records show.
The officer could smell alcohol on Hart and tried to speak with her but she wouldn’t cooperate, according to the complaint.
“Hart then began yelling and calling (the officer) a rapist and began requesting another officer,” the complaint states.
The woman began banging on the door of another home and screaming for help, court records show.
An officer from the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office arrived and assisted in arresting Hart for public intoxication, the affidavit states.
While trying to get the woman into the police car, Hart kicked the officer in the groin and refused to enter, court records show.
When the officers finally got the woman into the car, she continued to bang her head on the partition window and spit on it during the ride to the county jail, the complaint states.
If convicted, Hart could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
