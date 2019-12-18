ANGLETON — When Larry Timaeus’ grandson was diagnosed with leukemia, he needed a transfusion of two units of blood right away, Timaeus said.
The process of receiving blood immediately might have been instrumental in saving his 6-year-old grandson’s life, Timaeus said.
“If he hadn’t have got those two units when he did, he wouldn’t have made it,” Timaeus said.
Receiving those transfusions was never an issue, however, and his grandson is currently undergoing treatment for the cancer with a positive outlook, he said.
But the experience is an important reminder to Timaeus about why he has been a volunteer for the UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus auxiliary and their blood drives for a decade.
Frequently donating blood saves lives, Timaeus said.
On Tuesday, the hospital’s auxiliary celebrated its 500th blood drive since 1973. The volunteer group celebrated with its staff, homemade treats and certificates for organizers of the event.
“Today is their 500th blood drive and it’s also the Replenish the Need drive, which means it’s held in honor of fellow volunteer, Larry, who’s grandson was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year,” Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center media coordinator Kellye Moran said. “You can see everyone in the holiday spirit just giving.”
Having been involved in 108 blood drives over 10 years, auxiliary volunteer and chair Peggy Morehan said the drives were started at a time in the 1970s when there was a shortage of blood.
The auxiliary worked to put together six blood drives a year before increasing that number to 12 annually, Morehan said.
“We’re here the third Tuesday of every month with baked goodies for all our donors,” Morehan said. “Today we will see more than 100 people. Our goal is to get maybe 40 to 50 products of blood, maybe higher.”
Giving blood is an easy way to give back to the community, Morehan said. She emphasized that all generations of people are welcome, and it’s a quick and easy process with the best medical professionals.
“I don’t think that we realize how much blood we go through every day,” phlebotomist Amber Greer said. “Whether it’s a car accident or a surgery or cancers, everything from giving birth — it’s just so important, and it’s just awesome through things like this we can get it back and restocked.”
