Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 18 to Dec. 6:
Meng Liang Wang and Mei Zhou Chen, Nov. 18
Mason Thomas Cage and Cecily Ann Lamb, Nov. 18
Antonio Lorenzo Rogers Jr. and Brendolyn Dionne Miller, Nov. 19
Margo Elizabeth Tarrant and Trina Yvette Zavala, Nov. 19
Juan Manuel Luna and Guadalupe Luna, Nov. 19
Bryan Paul Phillips and Charlene Ranell Driskill, Nov. 20
Arthur D. Garrett and Debra S. Powell, Nov. 20
Darryl Darnell Olison Jr. and Erica Nicole Keller, Nov. 21
Brent Ernest Schwanbeck and Barbara Lillian Fullerton, Nov. 21
Richard Lee Erwin and Haley Rose Holcomb, Nov. 22
Saulo Chairez and Linda Lou Rodriguez, Nov. 22
Colton James Giesecke and Sarah Melinda Claire Harding, Nov. 22
Kameron Clark Heiser and Chelsea Hope Shirley, Nov. 22
Colt Eugene Buckelew and Hazel Lorraine Sheppard, Nov. 22
John Michael Horta and Georgetta Jacova Ray, Nov. 22
Christopher Lawrence Maple and Lacey Elizabeth Lassman, Nov. 23
Matthew Wade Trahan and Melissa Jae Silverman, Nov. 23
Christopher Tom Toth and Kirby Leigh Ferguson, Nov. 23
Praimous Wayne Campbell and Victoria Alexandria Esparaza, Nov. 23
Matthew Stuart Lindgren and Amie Van Trinh, Nov. 24
Nicholas Andres Saldivar and Christine Marie Newman, Nov. 25
Yvonne Garcia and Bryan Sherrod Bradley, Nov. 25
Thomas John Kopecky and Shelby Lynn McNutt, Nov. 25
Craig Trent Walters and Tiffany Leann Hunsley, Nov. 26
Darrin Kody Thomas and Destinee Geneva, Nov. 26
Reyes Rocio Zuniga and Carlos Josue Coronado, Nov. 27
