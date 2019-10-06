Brazoria County has lost out on industrial investments because the investors did not have the certainty of water, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said.
After a bill passed requiring Houston to sell Allens Creek Reservoir to the Brazos River Authority, legislators say a water development project can solve the problem. However, a lawsuit might delay that.
THE WATER
The city of Houston has owned the reservoir rights “forever now,” Bonnen said Wednesday at a luncheon hosted by the countywide Economic Development Alliance and all seven of Brazoria County’s chambers of commerce. House Bill 2846, passed during the last legislative session and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, transfers Houston’s 70 percent share to the Brazos River Authority.
Allens Creek Reservoir is a proposed water supply storage reservoir planned for construction near Wallis in Austin County off Allens Creek, a tributary of the Brazos River, according to the authority’s website.
The city failed to deliver on a long-promised water development project that would provide water for industry, farmers and cities in Galveston, Brazoria and Fort Bend counties, Bonnen said.
“They’ve done nothing,” Bonnen said. “So, we had a bill that required the city of Houston to sell Allens Creek to the Brazos River Authority so they could provide water and do the project.”
State Sen. Joan Huffman, who represents portions of Harris, Fort Bend and Brazoria counties, had to “battle every day” to get the bill passed, Bonnen said.
POLITICS
“What made this bill especially interesting was it was very much supported in Brazoria County and somewhat in Fort Bend County, but in Harris County, the city people … just hated it,” Huffman said.
It put her in a situation where she had to objectively look at the issue and decide the right thing to do, she said.
“Clearly, I thought the right thing to do was to support Brazoria County and Allens Creek Reservoir change of ownership in this situation, because the city of Houston just had not lived up to what they were supposed to live up to,” Huffman said.
While the bill required Houston to pass its ownership to Brazos River Authority by the end of the year, the project is at a standstill because of pending litigation, said Judi Pierce, Brazos River Authority public information officer.
The city sued Texas and the Brazos River Authority in late July, stating the law “is unconstitutional, and exceeds the state’s legal authority,” adding that the sum being paid to the city for the changing ownership is “grossly inadequate,” according to a news release from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office.
That dollar amount is $23 million, according to the bill.
“Houston will fight to keep the resources necessary to ensure that the city can grow and Houstonians’ needs are met,” Turner said in the release about the lawsuit filed in Travis County.
That doesn’t seem to worry Bonnen.
“The mayor of Houston was working closely with the chairman in the Senate who is from Lubbock, who is a friend,” Bonnen said, referring to Sen. Charles Perry, chairman of the water and rural affairs committee.
“He had concerns about our bill … We visited with him and just kind of politely asked him if Allens Creek in Houston was more important than his vet school in Lubbock,” Bonnen said. “He decided the vet school was really important, so he passed Sen. Huffman’s bill.”
Bonnen joked that Huffman did not want to comment on that matter.
THE NEED
“It is a big deal, because we have had industrial investment not come here because they didn’t have the certainty of water, that reliable resource,” Bonnen said. “This opens up a major avenue to provide that reliability moving forward.”
Rep. Lyle Larson, R-San Antonio and chair of the natural resources committee, did a “phenomenal” job testifying on behalf of the bill, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Larson steadily supported the bill against opponents, Bonnen said.
Sebesta and representatives from Dow Chemical Co. and BASF all testified on behalf of the bills as well, Sebesta said at the luncheon.
The Allens Creek Reservoir site is 9,500 acres, according to the Brazos River Authority website, and the reservoir should provide 95,000 to 100,000 acre-feet of water per year — the equivalent to the annual water use of more than 150,000 families.
The project cost was estimated at $300 million in 2016, according to the website. Texas Water Development Board financed the project, Pierce said.
“It takes decades in today’s regulatory environment and millions and millions of dollars to get to the point where you can even build a reservoir,” Sebesta said.
This reservoir is mostly cleared to be built and will benefit anyone along the Brazos River, he said.
“The drought in 2011 showed an intense need for additional water,” Sebesta said.
The city of Houston didn’t need it and had no plans to develop it, Sebesta said.
“To me, it’s almost a sin that it hasn’t been developed,” he said.
As time passes, the need grows.
“What is probably the most important thing about the reservoir is the water is desperately needed at this time, so we would like to move forward as soon as possible,” Pierce said.
