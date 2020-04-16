SURFSIDE BEACH — Alderman Robbie Morris is stepping down halfway through his first term as he prepares to leave Texas.
“I resigned yesterday because I’ll be accepting a new position in California,” Morris said Thursday.
The resignation and discussion on a replacement were the lone items on council’s executive session agenda Tuesday night, Surfside Alderman Gregg Bisso said.
“He made a career decision for himself and his family,” Bisso said. “We hate to see him leave because he was such a good person in council, but this was a career move for him that he had to take.”
Council will appoint someone to fill the remainder of Morris’ term, which ends in May 2021, Bisso said.
“There were no motions made, so there could be no vote, and the meeting was closed after no council members made a motion,” said Mark Wilson, a Surfside Advisory Committee member.
The item will be discussed again during the May 12 meeting, Wilson said.
Wilson greatly admired Morris as a neighbor and an outstanding community member, he said.
“Robbie is a volunteer firefighter and he’s a first responder,” Wilson said. “He has added so much energy and enthusiasm to the village and we all thank him and wish him the best.”
The entire community is sad to see him go, Alderwoman Toni Capretta said.
“It was sad he’s leaving,” she said. “He was a good addition to the team and we wish him the best.”
