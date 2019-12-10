ANGLETON — Despite some high-profile character witnesses, a jury decided the murder of Lewis Watson was not a crime of passion and sentenced Frank Seidule to life in prison.
Seidule, 58, will be eligible for parole after 30 years.
His attorneys focused on a self-defense claim Seidule made from the beginning of the trial in explaining why he shot and killed the 36-year-old Watson on Nov. 7, 2017. The eight-woman, four-man jury did not accept that or the “crime of passion” circumstance during the punishment phase, which would have limited the prison sentence to 20 years.
With a choice of five to 99 years or life, the jury took less than 45 minutes to give him a life sentence.
“A life for a life,” Watson’s mother, Belinda Sparkman, said of the verdict.
It is the decision she was hoping for, she said, adding her son’s life was worth more to her than anything on earth.
Though it is very hard and she was very close with her only child, Sparkman said her son has justice now.
“I still love him and he was here with me today, his spirit,” she said.
On the stand, Sparkman acknowledged Watson was not a perfect person and ran into trouble with the law. But he absolutely loved animals, she said, and was reminded of that when Seidule’s recorded voice said the dogs in the house were licking Watson’s body, which is why he covered it up with plastic after shooting him.
“They were probably offering him more comfort than the two humans that were there that day,” Sparkman said, referring to Seidule and his former girlfriend, Paula Cerda.
Watson’s legal trouble likely stemmed from drug use, which included methamphetamine, former girlfriend Manna Moore said on the stand.
“Lewis was controlling and he was, um, he liked everything his way,” Moore said. “What really pushed things over the edge was a large amount of drug usage.”
Watson assaulted her and was arrested for it, she said, but she continued her relationship with him.
“Lewis is like a drug himself, you get addicted to him,” Moore said.
Watson was a highly intelligent person but became very paranoid in his later years, she said.
Former county commissioner Mary Ruth Rhodenbaugh testified she knew Seidule through his time in the Sons of the American Revolution and his landscaping business.
She knew Seidule to be a peaceful person “to the best of my knowledge.” The conviction doesn’t change her opinion of him, Rhodenbaugh said, but “it makes me wonder if he didn’t snap.”
She also knows his father, Arnold Seidule, she said.
“Doesn’t everyone know him?” Rhodenbaugh said on the stand.
Arnold Seidule and late wife, Janice, established an endowment to benefit Brazosport College’s theater program and the college theater is named for them.
Arnold Seidule said he was happy his son became a lifetime member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
“What pleased me so much with Frank is that he took a very active part and he got a uniform,” Arnold Seidule said.
He once went over to his son’s house to rid of a shotgun his son told him Watson sawed off, but failed to pursue it once Watson denied it was there, he said. If he had pushed harder, he said, everyone might not be in that courtroom Monday.
“I didn’t do it, and I still regret it,” Arnold Seidule said.
While numerous defense witnesses testified Seidule did good work and was mild-mannered, his former stepdaughter said he was the reason she was taken into the state’s custody at 13.
While in her bedroom with a friend, the woman said she turned up her radio to drown out an argument between Seidule and her late mother. Seidule then came in, told her to turn it down and threatened to kill her, she said.
The friend reported the incident to Child Protective Services, which is what led to her being in the state’s custody until she aged out at 18, she said.
Prosecutor Brian Hrach did not give the jury a specific sentence recommendation, but urged them to not find the murder to be a crime of sudden passion.
“You say what this case is worth, and we trust your judgement,” Hrach said.
