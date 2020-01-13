JONES CREEK — A home on Creekwood Drive was deemed uninhabitable after a fire started within the home and quickly spread to the attic, Jones Creek Fire Chief Gus Cancino said.
The Saturday morning fire was put out by members of the Jones Creek, Lake Jackson, Brazoria and River’s End fire departments, officials said.
Cancino believes the fire was electrical said there was “fire dripping from a light fixture.”
Although the home still stands and the second story is almost untouched, the home is a total loss, Cancino said.
“Almost the whole interior of the house was damaged,” Cancino said. “We saved some of the stuff in the bedrooms on the second floor upstairs, but the fire spread pretty quick.”
A woman and her four kids were inside the home at the time but no one was injured, officials said. No pets were injured in the fire.
The city is taking donations for the family. Clothing sizes can be found on the Jones Creek Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page. Call Leslie Cancino at 979-482-7530 for information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.