COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
The schools that service Brazoria, West Columbia, Wild Peach and other West of the Brazos areas are preparing for significant changes during 2020, C-BISD Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
West Brazos Junior High will welcome sixth-grade students in 2021 after voters approved an $11.5 million bond in 2019 to fund an expansion.
That means during 2020 there will be construction and examination of needs to ensure the junior high fully services three grade levels, Galloway said. The project will also improve the parking and traffic flow of the campus, he said.
Staff will continue to focus on the early childhood center, Wild Peach Elementary, which now serves all of the district’s prekindergarten students. That includes a major ceiling and lighting project during the summer, he said.
“We needed to upgrade the facility to meet the needs of all the young children,” Galloway said. “There will be something we do every year for the next few years to better meet the needs of the kids and staff.”
The district hopes to have the Columbia High School B building repaired by August, he said. This means administrators will go back in the B building and they will be able to remodel the other areas where students were moved out, Galloway said.
BRAZORIA
Brazoria should have a completed sanitary sewer line under Highway 36 for Magnolia Gardens, City Manager Olan Massingill said.
Sometime in 2020, the main trunk line to the wastewater treatment plant replacement project should begin, as well as renovation of the elevated water tower, Massingill said. These projects are funded by $5.2 million of debt that did not require voter approval.
The city will also begin looking at the complete sanitary sewer system to discover the worst inflow and infiltration, or rainwater contamination areas, he said.
Staff will also examine bad drainage areas and replace and repave miles of streets, Massingill said, adding that it is the same amount of streets Brazoria did in 2019. The budget reserved about $600,000 for street repair and replacement.
El Potrillo will replace another permanently closed Tex-Mex restaurant in 2020, but Massingill said he doesn’t know of other businesses that might be interested. He would like to grow the city’s business and get some type of chicken place since they don’t have one now, he said.
“There’s not competition in Brazoria,” Massingill said.
He would like to get a truck stop in the city too, but nothing is committed, he said.
SWEENY
The city of Sweeny has much to look forward to in 2020, according to City Manager Reese Cook.
Plans are underway to kick off some projects to improve the city infrastructure and technology already in place in order to better streamline communication and feedback, he said.
While Cook would not comment further on what those projects might look like, he did say the city plans to work closely with community groups to see what can be done in order to make 2020 successful.
“2020 will be a busy year for the city of Sweeny, but we look forward to the challenges and hope to add another great year to ‘A City With Pride,’” Cook said.
SWEENY ISD
Sweeny ISD officials say several exciting developments are in the works for the new year.
In January, the first phase of work launches for the renovation of the district’s Career and Technical Education facility, which will serve about 98 percent of the students enrolled at Sweeny High School, Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill said. The current facility was built in the 1970s and is no longer up to date, he said.
“We’re excited to give students a new state-of-the-art facility to allow them to earn certifications and accolades such as vet tech, animal science, wildlife, engineering and health science,” Hill said. “Our goal is to create a really phenomenal learning environment for kids in CTE.”
The elementary and junior high schools are also slated for renovations, which are planned to start in the summer, Hill said.
Another development the district is excited about is the continuation of its Sweeny Connected program, which gives all students across the district access to free internet at their homes through a grant from T-Mobile. All internet hotspots are filtered, so they are safe and protected, and the next phase of the program will provide internet to staff members who wish to have it as well, Hill said.
“One of the most important components in 21st-century learning is for students to have access to support their learning,” Hill said.
The district plans to move forward with its Sweeny Roads project. Statistics show if students are not reading on grade level by third grade, they’re less likely to be successful academically, Hill said. Sweeny ISD’s goal is to continue to partner with churches and local businesses to put books into the hands of students and younger children across the community, he said.
The district will also launch a reader ambassador program to build knowledge of the importance of reading from birth through adulthood, Hill said.
WEST COLUMBIA
With an emphasis on “being a tourist in your own town,” Mayor Laurie Kincannon said the city is looking forward to more development in 2020.
“Our residents are excited about the forthcoming opening of La Casona restaurant in downtown,” Kincannon said. “The later hours at Black’s Fairy Meadery seem to be adding a new dimension to our downtown night life.”
The city recently passed a proposal to extend liquor sales until 2 a.m., allowing residents to stay local in the community and experience all West Columbia has to offer, Kincannon said.
“The completion of the downtown Pocket Park with a grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife will add so much to the day and evening ambiance of our downtown,” Kincannon said.
“The economic development corporation and the city have several projects in the works that we hope to announce after the first of the year. I am very excited about 2020 and all of the possibilities,” Kincannon said.
