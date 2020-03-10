DANBURY — The city will move forward with water tower renovations and maintenance in order to meet state requirements, officials said.
Danbury will need to begin moving forward with the renovations in mid-March in order to meet Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirements, Mayor Melinda Strong said.
“The city has to maintain water pressure to move forward with this water tower project,” Strong said.
Water utility professionals will review the site before the project proceeds. Plans include draining the water tower, which could affect the city’s water supply, so it has to be done in the right conditions, Strong said. The project also includes an underground water tank.
SUEZ North America, which specializes in water tank maintenance, cleaning and repair, will do the work on Danbury’s tower.
“We entered a maintenance contract with SUEZ to get the water tower power washed, cleaned, repainted, drained, refilled, new logo and other basic maintenance,” Councilman Heather Martin said. “There’s also going to be new lighting added for safety.”
The water tank project will cost about $180,000.
“The city will have a payment plan,” Strong said. “Payments will be at about $36,000 per year, for the next five years, with no interest.”
City utilities supervisor Cory Stefka will supervise the project from the city’s end. He did not respond to multiple requests for comment since last Friday.
“The work will begin once we have determined with Suez that all conditions are a go,” Martin said.
Completion of this project will ensure all Danbury residents receive a consistent, clean supply of water, city officials said.
