ANGLETON
Christmas is a holiday often spent with families, but not everybody has a family to spend the holidays with, including children in the care of the state. Their caretakers work together with members of the community to do as much as they can to make sure the holiday is a special day for those in foster care.
About 60 children in the care of Kidz Harbor, ranging from 2 to 17 years old, attended the Christmas lunch hosted by Janice Smithhart at Smithhart’s Texas Grill in Angleton. The feast included more than a meal, though. In addition to a full Christmas lunch, they received stuffed stockings, a gift card and presents to unwrap.
“I always give them a stocking full of candy and a gift card, and something to open,” Smithhart said. “All kids like to open presents.”
Kidz Harbor, which is out of Liverpool, is an emergency shelter for children, according to Marilyn Cummings, whose sister is the shelter administrator. When children are removed from their parents and taken into the care of Child Protective Services, Kidz Harbor offers a safe environment for the children to be placed in immediately, Cummings said.
Kidz Harbor staff try to make the facility as much like a home as possible, with a playground and swimming pool, and opportunities for kids to fish on Chocolate Bayou. The shelter also offers a supervised independent living program for those who age out, she said.
“They do age out at 18, but we have some that stay with us longer than that,” Cummings said.
Originally, multiple youth homes attended the event Smithhart has hosted for the past 15 years or so, she said. Some of the children have attended many times in a row, which is unfortunate, but gives them something to enjoy, she said.
Smithhart has had teenagers who have thanked her for hosting the event and said that they look forward to it each year, she said.
“It makes them happy because they get to come here for the day and not have to be somewhere else where they’d rather not be,” Smithhart said.
“Janice has done an outstanding job,” Cummings said. “She’s really made Christmas really special for our children.”
The Christmas lunch is just one annual event Smithhart does for the foster children, Cummings said.
“She does many outreaches and helps with the shelter,” Cummings said. “When Harvey came, she cooked lunch and dinner for us; we were flooded out.”
Smithhart cooked the food and purchased the gifts herself over the course of the year, she said. She accepts donations for the children, but doesn’t ask for them, she said.
Presents are wrapped by volunteers, some of whom showed up as early as 6 a.m. Wednesday to help out. Volunteers come from all over the community: family members, friends, friends of friends and people who have somehow heard about the event, she said.
“We don’t turn away any volunteers at all,” she said. “And some of these people have been doing it for years with me.”
No matter how many people come together to help make it happen, it’s never about anything more than simply making Christmas special for these kids, Smithhart said.
“I hope that they realize that they’re not in a good situation right now but they can still be happy,” volunteer Aida Yates said of the children.
“This is a good thing to do for the community, for the kids,” Yates said. “We love doing this.”
