Angleton High School seniors will get to celebrate their graduation on the exact date they’ve been looking forward to all year, an official said Thursday.
The Texas Education Agency announced it moved the date that high schools can have in-person graduation ceremonies from June 1 to May 29 during a Thursday afternoon meeting with school superintendents.
“That was the date that’d been planned since the start of school,” Angleton ISD spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said of the May date.
Angleton ISD will have its high school graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. May 29 at Wildcat Stadium.
The district is excited to be able to give the seniors their original date, Chalmers said.
“We’re trying to make graduation as meaningful to the seniors as possible with the limitations that we do have,” she said.
This hopefully gives a sense of normalcy back to the students — while the district knows that there’s nothing normal about this, she said.
“We felt it was important to still do it on their day — the day that has been meant for seniors from the beginning,” Chalmers said. “Our main goal is to make sure we recognize and celebrate our seniors because it is a once in a lifetime achievement and we want to honor that as much as possible.”
Danbury ISD plans to have a graduation ceremony for its seniors at 7 p.m. June 5, an update from the district said, and will allow four guests per graduating student. The district also plans to webcast the ceremony.
“We will live-stream graduation so that people can watch it from home or another location,” the update said.
Columbia High School’s graduation ceremony remains June 4 for the time being, Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
“We’d consider updates, but I have to make sure with personnel that we are entirely up to date before we move forward with that,” he said.
Brazosport ISD has not made any changes, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
The district previously decided Brazosport High School students will graduate on the evening of June 5, Brazoswood High School on the evening of June 6 and Brazos Success Academy the morning of June 6.
Sweeny High School has not changed its graduation date, either. The ceremony is planned for 8 p.m. June 12 at Bulldog Stadium, Superintendent Tory Hill said.
Area private schools are continuing to finalize plans for graduation ceremonies of their own.
Brazosport Christian School students will get to have their graduation all together as planned, with a ceremony and reception at 6 p.m. June 4 at Eagle Practice Field behind the school gymnasium, Head of Schools Todd Landers said.
The school will adhere to social distancing guidelines, physically separating the students and making sure their chairs are placed 6 feet apart in front of the stage, Landers said. School administrators are still figuring out how to address families but are looking at seating family groups together and maintaining distance between each group, he said.
The reception will also be different, but seniors will still be able to set up their tables as they normally have, he said.
“We’ll have them spread all across the back of the field,” Landers said. “We will have some cookies that will be on their table for just their family group … and we will ask people to kind of view from a distance, as opposed to going up in groups to check out tables.”
Brazosport Christian is trying to take as many precautions as possible and will have hand sanitizer, Landers said. Anybody who would like to wear a mask is encouraged to do so, he said.
Kairos Christian Academy, part of Destiny Church in Clute, is looking forward to having its graduation ceremony during the first week of June, Pastor Cedric Johnson said Thursday.
“It was scheduled for the 21st of May — of course with everything going on we delayed that and just have not reset the date,” Johnson said.
They will determine the date by May 14 to give families enough time to respond, he said.
“Right now we’re pretty comfortable in believing we’ll host it somewhere along the first of June,” Johnson said.
The ceremony will be in the church. In order to practice social distancing, graduates will likely be given a set number of people that they can invite, and the rest of the school’s students won’t participate as they normally would, he said.
“All seniors, they’ve been working, closing this part of the chapter out,” Johnson said. “We’re looking forward to making the best out of it to celebrate their accomplishments.”
Foundation Preparatory Academy will continue with its planned drive-in ceremony at 7:15 p.m. May 15, while Angleton Christian School has yet to finalize its plans, a school officials said Thursday.
