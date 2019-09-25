ANGLETON — A former Pearland police sergeant pleaded guilty to using a hidden camera to record a girl in her bathroom.
Jon Matherne, 53, faces up to two years in jail for the state-jail felony invasive visual recording charge.
The girl, now 13, said Matherne was a fatherly figure whom she had known since she was 4. She tearfully testified in the punishment phase of his trial Tuesday morning, after which District Judge Terri Holder will decide Matherne’s punishment.
On Aug. 15, 2018, the girl went to take a shower and saw a “charger” plugged into an outlet in her bathroom, she said, but recognized it was not a normal charger.
“I had seen a YouTube video of people pranking each other and they had used that hidden camera,” the girl said.
She did some “research” to make sure she was right before covering it up with a towel while she showered, she said. She then called a friend to pick her up to go to the friend’s house, where she ended up staying for days, she said.
She hesitated telling her mother what she found, knowing her mother was at an important event for work, she said.
“I didn’t want to ruin that for her,” the girl said.
The mother said she called her daughter as soon as she was able, questioned whether she was serious, found out she was and pulled off the road because she became too upset to see or drive.
Her mother composed herself before going home to find the camera, she said. She sent her daughter a picture of the camera she found and confirmed that was what the girl had seen, she said.
The next day, she brought the camera to work, accessed the clips and saw images of her daughter’s bathroom, she said.
“I trusted him for eight years so it was really hard on me,” the girl said. “It just hurt, a lot.”
When confronted, Matherne initially denied it, the mother said.
Since the woman and her daughter lived in Pearland and Matherne worked for Pearland Police Department, she initially was nervous about reporting him to the department where he worked for 18 years, she testified.
She was close to Matherne and had agreed they would self-report a few months later so he could earn more retirement from his job, she said.
After consulting with friends and colleagues, she decided to report sooner without him knowing, she said.
Matherne was booked into and released from Brazoria County jail Sept. 5, 2018, with a $3,000 bond, online records show.
A Brazoria County grand jury indicted him May 2 on another third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, for which he posted $20,000 and was released May 8, online records show. The tampering with evidence allegedly occurred two days after the girl found the camera, according to online records.
Tuesday’s proceedings were only for the state-jail felony, Prosecutor Travis Townsend said.
Defense attorney Charles Kinsey said Matherne was a 30-year police veteran with “no blemishes on his record, he made a mistake and owned up to it immediately.”
This incident was a one-time thing, Kinsey said, and asked Holder to consider his “exemplary service” in spite of the mistake.
The mother said she wants to protect her daughter and other young women from Matherne in the future.
“The only thing I’ve wanted through all of this is that he has to register as a sex offender … but I understand with the charge, that’s not happening,” she said.
The prosecution is scheduled to resume calling witnesses in the 149th District courtroom of Brazoria County Courthouse at 9 a.m. today.
