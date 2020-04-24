ANGLETON — Chris Whittaker became interim city manager weeks before an unprecedented pandemic became the city’s biggest challenge in years, preventing a traditional welcome reception.
The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual one instead Wednesday.
“I love being sort of at the rubber-meets-the-road position for the city, where we can impact lives in the best way possible,” Whittaker said.
A beach image he used as his video background reflects of one of the reasons he’s happy to be in Angleton, he said.
“I’m excited to live in a community where the beach is so close, and I look forward to when we can all enjoy it,” Whittaker said. “It’s great to be in the community where people are adaptable to the changes that they are going through, and to see us planning toward where we want to be in the future.”
With many development projects happening in Angleton, the city decided to hire the interim city manager, Mayor Jason Perez said during the lunch.
“We reached out to several of our partners who do staffing for cities, and based on strengths, we narrowed it down to Chris Whittaker,” Perez said. “Whittaker is a logistics-sort-of-guy, and Angleton needed that.”
Whittaker worked as the city manager of Rockdale, wearing many different hats, Whittaker said. He led funding of a $4 million renovation of a centuries-old, leaking police station, and the first part of a $27 million water system renovation.
“We made sure we had the technology in place to make our processes better, and also to make things more transparent,” Whittaker said.
Whittaker was appointed Feb. 25 to take over the vacancy created when Scott Albert resigned three weeks earlier.
“In the grand scheme of things, if we were in the non-COVID world, we would love to have a meet-and-greet in person, but this is the next best thing,” Perez said. “Thank you all for working together to stimulate the local economy.”
City council agreed Tuesday to extend its local disaster declaration through May 23, Perez said, also extending city funding toward utility bills.
“That roughly costs the city about $14,000 to $17,000 to do that,” Perez said. “We as a city are in a position to do that with our residents who need it, so they can avoid disconnect fees.”
The renovation of Southside Drive is recently completed, Perez said, with Richmond nearing completion. The city’s water tower updates are in the final design stages, he said.
“We have a lot of projects moving forward. We want our businesses and citizens to know,” Perez said.
The city is also transitioning to electric water meters, he said.
“We are out to bid on the electric meters, Whittaker said. “This is a funded project and last year we designated the money, so we’ll present that to the council in May for the selection of the vendor.”
The city plans to survey businesses so City Council can understand the pandemic’s local economic effect, Perez said.
“We are going to do a business survey through the community, whether they are a chamber member or not, because we want to see how people are being impacted by COVID,” Perez said. “We’ll ask, ‘how many employees do you have now, how is revenue, etcetera.’”
Perez wants people to stay involved with city government and local businesses.
“I encourage you please to look at the agenda of our meetings moving forward,” Perez said. “And I encourage you to please get online to shop online and local because you keep our local economy running, and please look out for a survey, for which we look forward to your responses.”
Visiting the Brazoria County Gift Cards website is one great way to support local business, Angleton Chamber President Beth Journeay said. The website allows its visitors to buy gift cards from local businesses, some that are unable to have customers right now.
“Visit bcgiftcards.com and if you haven’t been, please do,” Journeay said. “There you can buy gifts for someone, and it’s so easy, even fun.”
