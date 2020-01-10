LAKE JACKSON — A Lake Jackson man remains in jail after an acquaintance said he hit him with a baseball bat, police say.
Chase Prochaska, 31, faces a second-degree felony aggravated assault charge, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, online records show. He remained at Brazoria County jail Thursday afternoon in lieu of a $25,000 bond, according to the online records.
Police responded to the 100 block of North Blunk Street at 11:08 a.m. Sunday regarding an altercation in a front yard, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
Proschaska went to the 26-year-old man’s house unannounced to confront him about a prior argument they had, Lankford said, referring to the probable cause affidavit.
“At some point Prochaska retrieved a baseball bat that he had with him and struck the victim several times in the arm, elbow region,” Lankford said.
The 26-year-old man had some defensive wounds, along with scratches to his face, bumps, cuts and bruises, the sergeant said. The man went to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport by ambulance and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Lankford said.
Officers arrested Prochaska without incident, he said.
