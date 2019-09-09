FREEPORT — A motorcyclist thrown from his bike during a collision has died of his injuries, police said.
A car exiting a parking lot about 10:35 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard failed to yield, resulting in a motorcyclist striking the car, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said. The impact threw 66-year-old Keith Adair of Freeport from his motorcycle, Garivey said.
Adair had a head injury, compound fracture to his wrist and possible broken arm and leg, Garivey said. Adair went by medical helicopter to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where he died by Saturday evening, Garivey said.
The 17-year-old Brazoria County girl driving the car, a 1999 Toyota Solara, did not require treatment, Garivey said. She is not likely to face charges, he said.
Doctors said Adair’s body suffered extreme damage from the collision, said his daughter, April Collins.
“It was extensive trauma is what they kept saying,” she said.
Her father was a great man who worked in Freeport for more than 20 years, Collins said. A lot of people in the community knew him, and he always enjoyed riding his motorcycle, Collins said.
She and the family are waiting for the police report to find out more details, Collins said.
An investigation into the collision is ongoing, Garivey said.
Failure to yield right-of-way. A person was killed. And no charges?
exactly
What's going on with the Freeport P..D. or rather the new Chief?
