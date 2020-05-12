Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 10 a.m. via Zoom. Enjoy fellowship and sharing prayers. Email dlw101556@gmail.com if you want to join. Call 979-308-6125.
Green Garden Series: 6 p.m. online at facebook.com/brazoriacountyextension. Free; public welcome. Topic: Composting 101. Presented by Agrilife Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Hosted by Brazoria County AgriLife Extension, Angleton Parks and Recreation and Keep Angleton Beautiful. Call Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558 or visit brazoria.agrilife.org.
Wednesday
Virtual Membership Luncheon Series: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guest speaker state Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood. $20 per person. Chat sponsorships available. Call Nina at 979-849-6443, email nina@angletonchamber.org or visit www.angletonchamber.org.
Thursday
National Drugs and Alcohol Prevention Week meeting: 8 to 9 a.m. via Zoom. Guest speaker Dr. Jeff R. Temple, professor and psychologist at UTMB Health. Register at https://bit.ly/2xSnuSE.
Green Lecture Online Series: 7 p.m. via facebook.com/brazoriacountyextention. Topic: Heirloom tomatoes. Hosted by Brazoria County AgriLife Extension and Keep Angleton Beautiful. Call 979-864-1558 or visit brazoria.agrilife.org.
Saturday
Prayer Line: 10 a.m. For anyone needing prayers. Contact 1-415-464-6800 code 25111# or mail the prayer to FMBC at P.O. Box 2758 Freeport, TX 77542.
