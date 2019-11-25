WEST COLUMBIA - Following a 29-year tradition, small businesses throughout West Columbia transformed their stores into Christmas winter wonderlands for an annual Holiday Open House.
Sylvia Gibson held the first holiday open house in the flower shop she owns, Flowers by Mary Lee, 29 years ago.
"I started working in a flower shop in Sweeny, and the owner there would always have some kind of open house,” Gibson said. “When I moved to West Columbia none of that was happening. One day I thought, for us to sell our Christmas ornaments, we should have an open house."
Rita Weathers, longtime friend of Gibson and an employee for more than 30 years, has seen the shop grow.
“(The open house) has been a really good thing for the business," Weathers said. "It gets the people in and it helps bring shopping to a small town. I used to work for Sylvia full time, but now I come in every October to get the store ready."
During the first open house, Gibson did not expect it to grow into what it is today.
"It's kind of crazy how much it has grown," Gibson said. "I never thought I would be here 40-something years either. It's wonderful. Every year it gets bigger and bigger."
Several years after starting her open house, Gibson began to invite other local small businesses to participate with her.
"It started with me, then we invited Chesney's (Jewelry) and Madeline's to join us and they did," Gibson said. "Every year it got bigger."
Madeline's has been participating in the open house for over 10 years, owner Cindy Saville said.
"Some of us were doing the open house, then we had more businesses come into town so we invited all the other businesses to do it with us, and it's grown from there," Saville said.
The business count grew from one to 16 in 29 years with the combined effort of the small-business owners.
"It's really grown; we had a great turnout and we're so excited," Saville said. "It's more of a thank-you that we all do for our customers because they come all year, and this is our way of thanking them."
Though most of the shoppers are local residents, some come from all over Texas.
"The open house turnout has gotten better every year, and we have people from San Antonio and people from Houston calling about our open house," Weathers said.
Gibson encourages people to shop small to keep money circulating in West Columbia.
"Small businesses support the community, and we support the local organizations and churches as much as we can," she said. "For us to be able to do that, the customers need to support us as well."
Caitlin Hyer, a former Brazoria resident, still makes the effort to attend Holiday Open House even after moving out of the county.
"I've been coming to the open house for years; we know what happens because it’s been happening for many years," Hyer said. "Shopping local is important because these people live here and dedicate their time to doing this. There's definitely something to be said for supporting them."
