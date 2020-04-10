Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Good Friday service: 6 p.m. at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Tenebrae service live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Call 979-345-4642 or visit www.columbiaum.org
Sunday
Easter Sunday services: 8 a.m. sunrise service, 11 a.m. traditional worship at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Both services live on Facebook and YouTube. Call 979-345-4642 or visit www.columbiaum.org
Easter Sunday service: 10:30 a.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 227 S. Chenango St., Angleton. Service live streamed on Facebook. Found under videos on Holy Comforter Episcopal Church and School’s page. Call 979-849-1269 or visit www.holycomforterangleton.org.
Easter services: 8 and 10:30 a.m. from St. Mark Lutheran Church. 501 Willow Dreive, Lake Jackson. Live stream on Facebook at stmarklutheranlj. Call 979-297-2667 or visit www.stmarklj.org.
Easter service: 10:30 a.m. from Second Baptist Church, 201 Garland Drive, Lake Jackson. Live stream on Facebook. Call 979-297-6469.
Easter service: 11 a.m. from First Presbyterian of Alvin, 302 S. Johnson St., Alvin. Streamed live on Facebook. Call 281-585-3406.
Easter services: 9 and 11 a.m. from Family Life Church, 220 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Live streamed on Facebook and online at myflc.com Call 979-297-2811.
Easter services: 10:30 a.m. from Gulf Coast Christian Center, 725 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Live Facebook stream. Communion to follow service. Call 979-345-5103.
