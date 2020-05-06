ANGLETON
Brazoria man injured in collision with SUV
A Brazoria man went by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital after his pickup collided into the back of an SUV at a stop sign, authorities said.
The collision happened about 4:55 p.m. Monday at the intersection of FM 521 and CR 45 when the 21-year-old Brazoria man’s red Ford Ranger ran into a white Nissan Armada, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
The Ranger was hauling a trailer and failed to stop, Woodard said.
“He was written a citation for failure to control the speed,” the trooper said.
The 18-year-old woman driving the Nissan, 18-year-old man in the front passenger seat and 19- and 20-year-old women in the back seat, all of Rosenberg, were wearing seat belts and none went to the hospital, he said.
The Ford driver, who also was wearing a seatbelt, went to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Woodard said Tuesday.
“He is in stable condition and should be released soon if he has not been already,” Woodard said.
