LAKE JACKSON
Sea Center Texas can’t interact with visitors like it used to, but its virtual lessons have pulled an international audience.
Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive, Sea Center Texas could have reopened April 20 along with the rest of Texas’ state parks, but its close quarters remain closed to protect its staff and visitors, officials said.
“We have a visitors center that has a very close proximity,” Facility Director David Abrego said. “It doesn’t have very much room compared to a state park.”
It would be difficult to social distance in the center, so Texas Parks & Wildlife opted to keep the facility closed, along with a similar facility up in Athens, he said.
With the closure, multiple activities and programs have adapted or ceased entirely.
On the hatchery side, not much has changed.
A skeleton crew is working on a rotating basis, Information Specialist Juliana Moore said. Fish production has continued as planned, Abrego said.
“We’ve finished flounder … that’s usually what we do during the winter,” he said. “We’re moving on to red drum and spotted sea trout; we’re starting to fill ponds and our fish are spawning.”
Outreach projects and tours are but for now, Abrego said.
“It’s not even summer yet really but we don’t have the visitation happening,” he said. “The school tours aren’t happening.”
The response to the center’s virtual tours and distance learning is good, Moore said.
“We’re really happy we’re still able to reach people during this time,” she said.
Distance learning webinars focus on various marine and wildlife topics, such as what birds can be found in the wetlands, Moore said. They’ve also been posting videos to their Facebook page, including a virtual tour of a staff member walking around an empty aquarium, she said.
“Normal operation is obviously a lot more than attendance through webinars,” Moore said. “We’re hoping that will grow and so the more people we can reach on Facebook … the further we’ll be able to get those webinars out there.”
The volunteer program, which is a big part of the Sea Center, has halted, they said.
“They’re understanding why we need to kind of pause activities right now,” Volunteer Coordinator Arlyne Martinez said.
About 80 volunteers help with various parts of Sea Center Texas operations, including in the gift shop, in the touch tank area, giving tours, and helping with events, Martinez said. Under normal circumstances, “we couldn’t do it without them,” she said.
Sea Center staff would love to see their volunteers again, along with the rest of the public, but for the time being that’s not happening, Abrego said.
“We have to work with staff and leadership to determine how we’re gonna meet the (governor’s) directive. We’re hopeful that we will open up in some manner soon,” Abrego said. “There’s usually a lot of laughter, usually a lot of excitement, people coming in, people going out. (Reopening) would probably look like a lot of fun. We can’t wait.”
Webinars are available at tpwd.texas.gov/landwater/water/conservation/cf_distance_learning, and various video recordings can be viewed on Sea Center Texas’ Facebook page.
