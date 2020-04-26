CLUTE
Brazosport ISD sets online registration
Online pre-registration for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classes in Brazosport ISD will begin May 11, district officials said.
Parents will be able to find the form on the district’s website, www.brazosportisd.net, under Resources/Registration Information, District Communications Coordinator Tami Sophia said.
There will be a link to a Google form that parents can use to “pre-register” their student, said Patty Wyatt, coordinator of PEIMS and Data Quality for the district.
PDF forms are available on the website if parents would like to print and fill those out ahead of time, she said. The Google pre-registration form does not complete the enrollment process, and it does not qualify students for free preschool, she said. It will still be necessary for all enrollment forms to be completed and for the parent or guardian to visit the campus to complete the enrollment process, once the district resumes normal operations.
For information, visit brazosportisd.net or call 979-730-7000.
