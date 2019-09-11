BRAZORIA — The Brazoria Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet isn’t just for current members but for those who want to learn what their chamber can do for them.
“If anyone wants to see what our local chamber is about and who all is involved with it, we welcome them to come out,” Chamber Executive Board President Pam Browning said.
Browning, vice president and branch operations manager of SouthStar Bank, said Thursday’s banquet will have silent and live auctions, installation of new chamber officers and award a business of the year, man of the year and woman of the year.
The banquet starts with social hour at 6 p.m. at the Lloyd E. Thomas Gymnasium in the Brazoria Civic Center, 305 N. Nevada St. Tickets are $35 each, tables of six can be reserved for $210 and corporate tables of eight can be reserved for $500.
This is the 35th annual chamber banquet, and tickets are still available, Chamber Executive Director Ashley Lancaster said.
The banquet is a chance to network with fellow Brazoria residents and business owners in a casual setting, Browning said. Anyone interested in joining the chamber is encouraged to attend, she said.
This banquet will welcome a board of directors with fresh, new ideas for the chamber, Lancaster said, adding the organization has exciting things coming up this year.
“It’s fun to come out and see everybody and see who won, to honor them,” Lancaster said.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the chamber at 979-798-6100 or emailing brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.