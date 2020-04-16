ANGLETON — More than 450 families affected by the COVID-19 crisis have one less worry after being able to collect free food Wednesday from the Angleton School Market.
Ten pallets of food were delivered to Angleton Junior High and distributed in drive-thru fashion, Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“We’re running out of boxes of food every time we do this,” Edwards said. “We schedule these to go for four hours every time, but we’ve run out before that almost every time.”
All of the food for the market is brought on a truck from Houston.
“It’s very much needed and it’s a great service from the Houston Food Bank,” Edwards said. “We have people that line up as early as nine in the morning.”
The market is provided on a bimonthly basis, but Edwards believes it could become weekly.
“What’s happening is the Houston Food Bank now has enough resources to send us food on a weekly basis,” Edwards said. “We are one of seven school districts in the greater Houston area that does this program.”
When hosting the school market during the school year, about a third of the number of people came forward as are now, he said.
“What we were serving before the pandemic was between 150 to 200 people,” Edwards said. “Now we serve approximately 500 families every other week.”
Edwards has plans to continue the school market even after the pandemic is over.
“We’ll do that for however long we can continue,” Edwards said. “We want to provide food for our community. It is for anyone who gets in line. If you say you are in need we will help you.”
The market is run by volunteers who are a part of the delivery and distribution process.
“All the people who work the food bank are AISD staff and they work for free,” Edwards said. “I want to commend our volunteers. We have over 35 AISD employees who do an amazing job.”
Along with the school market, Angleton ISD hands out about 4,000 meals a day through its lunch programs, said Amy Hart, assistant child nutrition manager for Angleton Junior High.
“We’re just trying to help out with the cost of food during the pandemic,” Hartt said. “We’re out here Monday through Friday from 10 to 2.”
During spring break, students were notified they would not be returning to school and parents took to social media to express their concerns about their children missing meals.
“I saw some things on social media asking if we were going to serve lunches because they saw other locations were doing it,” Hart said.
Hart worries about her students as a large number of the kids eat school-provided meals every day.
“I know there’s probably a lot of kids that rely on school lunches to have something to eat,” Hart said. “A lot of families might not be able to provide a supplement for what they would have been given at school.”
