A biography of James Walker Fannin by Gary Brown describes Fannin as “a devoted and loyal family man,” in contrast to many of the other noted men in Texas’s early history.
He had moved his family — a wife and two small daughters — to a small house on the plantation property that became known as the Fannin and Mims tract, which extended westward into Brazoria County.
Early fighting in the Texas Revolution had resulted in an assault on Bexar by two companies of the New Orleans Greys, along with a company of Mississippi men and a few men from Brazoria.
This set off a five-day campaign against a larger Mexican force armed with superior artillery, but the Texians managed to tunnel through the city and into the Mexicans’ midst.
House-to-house and even room-to-room combat ensued, with fierce resistance before the Mexican forces capitulated, agreeing to retreat across the Rio Grande.
Although this victory left the Texians in control of Velasco, Anahuac and Nacogdoches, and San Antonio, few doubted Mexican leader Santa Anna would resume the conflict.
On Dec. 10, 1835, the Texian government directed Fannin and Rusk to enroll reinforcements and accumulate ammunition and provisions.
This was a busy time for Fannin, as well. He figuratively crossed swords with S. Rhodes Fisher of Matagorda over the contents of a captured ship called the Hanna Elizabeth, with Fisher calling Fannin’s character into question.
“African emigrants have scarce yet gained a residence in our country; their native lingo yet betrays their recent importation,” Fisher charged, asking whether Fannin expected “to gull the Government and Council, and the public” only a few months after his “last Ethiopian speculation and importation.”
In the meantime, Fannin was apparently working to recruit U.S. officers to the Texas residents’ cause, with members of the Georgia Battalion arriving in Velasco shortly thereafter.
He was also continuing to campaign for promotion to the rank of brigadier general, suggesting the army be split into two brigades, with two brigadier generals, clearly expecting to be one of them.
Focusing on his duties as a recruiter, he seems to have ignored orders from Sam Houston, focusing instead on recruitment, well aware the Georgia Battalion’s efforts would reflect favorably on his own contributions.
When Houston began to proclaim the goal of independence, many residents immediately embraced the idea, but government officials were split on the question.
Fannin was appointed to lead the Georgia Battalion’s expedition to Matamoros, but Houston effectively was stripped of command, leaving the army behind and going to his home in East Texas.
During all this, Fannin also found time to focus on personal business, signing a business partnership with Joseph Mims that covered virtually all of the property both of the men owned.
On Mims’ part, this included 3,000 acres of land, eight negro men and boys, 60 head of cattle, two yokes of oxen, carts and yokes, four mules, two horses, five plows and gear, 300 bushels of corn and 80 hogs, with a total value of $25,000.
Fannin’s contribution to the partnership was listed at 23 negroes, including 12 men, seven women and four boys, valued at $17,250, and an agreement to pay Mims the $7,560 difference in five equal installments.
This included one important provision, however. If “the tranquility of the country” should authorize it, Fannin would be allowed to pay the entire debt in Negroes valued “at a fair price.”
On Feb. 7, 1836, as Fannin was transporting supplies to Copano, in preparation for his troops’ march to Matamoros, he was notified over a thousand Mexican soldiers were now garrisoned in that town, with many more en route.
There was no doubt this gathering indicated plans for a massive invasion into Texas, verification of reports Santa Anna had sworn to take Texas or lose Mexico.
The preceding year, some Texas planters had claimed Santa Anna was encouraging a slave rebellion in an attempt to oust the settlers from the area.
With his own interests possibly in danger from such a plot, Fannin urged that Texas settlers increase their efforts to protect their own interests.
He immediately called off plans for the proposed invasion of Matamoros, but Texas Gov. James W. Robinson countermanded all of Fannin’s previous orders.
Instead, he directed that Fannin “Fortify & defend Goliad and Bexar if any opportunity fairly offers,” adding, however, he should not “hazard much” until reinforcements arrived to aid him.
In a second letter, however, Robinson stated an attack on neither Bexar nor Goliad was anticipated, and Matamoros was considered a much more probable target for a Mexican attack.
Next week: Fannin’s surrender proves fatal mistake.
